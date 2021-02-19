A new WWE behind-the-scenes practice is reportedly keeping even more people in the dark backstage.

WWE writers on the RAW brand are reportedly no longer receiving notes from the meetings with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, according to Ringside News.

Due to this new policy, if a writer is on the team, and not in the meeting with Vince, then they are left in the dark when it comes to what’s going on. Or, they are left to guess about direction because they were cut out of the loop.

It was noted that this new policy has the fingerprints of RAW and SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard all over it. It’s no secret that Prichard has been linked to the diminishing flow of information backstage as of late.

A veteran WWE creative team source said, “I don’t know why Bruce would have most of the staff operate in the dark, but it seems like another power grab to me.”

Another source hoped that Vince will “come to his senses, or he will realize what has happened with this situation they created backstage.” It was also noted that the company is currently on the important Road to WrestleMania 37 but many people, who should know what’s going on, are still left guessing.

