WWE creative had discussions about giving a nickname to Chelsea Green, or changing her name, according to Fightful Select.

We noted before that Vince McMahon met with Green ahead of her SmackDown debut last Friday, and discussed her call-up. You can click here for that report. The creative discussions for Green didn’t stop with that meeting as up until at least the day of SmackDown there were also creative plans for Green to receive either a nickname or name change.

The proposed nickname was “Victorious.”

There were some concerns raised by people within WWE that there could be trademark issues with the nickname. The Green name and “Victorious” both appeared on the internal rundown sheets before SmackDown. Green was also scheduled for a post-match interview where she’d refer to herself by the new “Victorious” nickname.

As noted, Green suffered a wrist injury during Friday’s Survivor Series Fatal 4 Way with Liv Morgan, Tamina Snuka and Natalya. Morgan ended up winning the match but the original plan was for Green to win and go on to Survivor Series. There is no word yet on when she will be back in the ring after undergoing surgery over the weekend.

