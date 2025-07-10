Gabe Kidd returned to AEW on this week’s episode of Dynamite and is reportedly set to compete at All In: Texas. Kidd made his presence felt twice during the show, first by ambushing ROH World Champion Samoa Joe after his win over Wheeler Yuta. Later, he resurfaced to join Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in a post-main event assault on Hangman Page.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Kidd is currently penciled in to team with Castagnoli and Yuta in a trios match against The Opps at All In: Texas. With PAC sidelined due to injury, Kidd was reportedly confirmed as his replacement last week.

As of now, AEW has yet to officially announce the match. It’s likely to be made on tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

An eight-man tag team match has been confirmed for this week’s special Thursday edition of AEW Collision. Following Dynamite, AEW announced that SpeedJet will join forces with The Outrunners to face FTR and The Patriarchy.

The bout marks the first official match announced for the episode, which airs live on TNT. The show has been moved to Thursday to accommodate AEW All In: Texas, taking place this Saturday.