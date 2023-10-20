Jason Cade is no longer producing for WWE.

According to Fightful Select, Cade has not been with WWE in quite some time after having a trial period as a producer with the company. The report states that Cade was brought in specifically to help produce matches in the women’s division at the recommendation of TJ Wilson, who has constantly been praised for his work in that area. Unfortunately, he has not appeared on any run sheets for a while, nor was he ever given a solo assignment.

WWE has been giving select talents trial runs as producers before fully committing to them. This includes Nick Aldis and Robert Roode, who appear to be on as producers full-time. Aldis also revealed himself as the new on-screen general manager for SmackDown last Friday.

