Impact Wrestling will have a few wrestlers who won’t be returning to the promotion next year.

Ace Austin has been absent from television for a while. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Austin was backstage at the company’s last set of television tapings in Nashville, TN.

However, he wasn’t used at the tapings. It was noted that “there’s no real story to” the reason he’s been off television. The promotion doesn’t have anything for him at the time.

Instead of booking him on TV and having him lose, they decided to keep him off the weekly TV show. It was added that “he will be back in the mix soon.”