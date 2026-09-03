Ivy Nile has been absent from WWE television for several months, but there could be some movement regarding her future with the company.

Nile has not appeared on WWE Raw in months, though there have reportedly been creative plans discussed for her behind the scenes. Those plans are said to involve a significant change for the former Diamond Mine member and have apparently been in development for quite some time.

Her contract status could also become something to watch in the coming months.

Nile’s current WWE deal is reportedly set to expire sometime this fall. It remains unclear whether the two sides have discussed a new contract or if WWE has formally offered her an extension.

The fact that creative ideas for Nile have been discussed in recent months could indicate that WWE has interest in keeping her with the company beyond the expiration of her current deal.

Nile has been part of WWE since signing with the company in 2020. She initially competed for NXT before eventually moving to the main roster as part of the Diamond Mine pairing with The Creed Brothers.

(H/T: Fightful Select)