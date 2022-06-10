Adam Cole is reportedly banged up and has been that way for a while.

Cole defeated ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament at Double Or Nothing two weeks back, but was then pulled from a 10-man tag team match on the post-pay-per-view Dynamite episode. AEW cited injuries for Cole being pulled from that match, but they did not elaborate.

In an update, PWInsider has reported that Cole is “banged up” and while he’s not dealing with any specific major injury, he is suffering from a few minor issues at the same time.

Furthermore, Fightful Select adds that Cole has been battling this series of injuries for a lot longer than most people realize. Cole has been suffering from a labrum injury as far back as his title feud with then-AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, which was in March and April.

Regarding the labrum injury, AEW sources noted that Cole worked through the pain. There was talk of the labrum being torn, but that has not been confirmed.

Due to Cole’s condition, AEW officials made the decision to pull him from in-ring action so he can rest and heal up, so as not to compound any potential issues down the line.

Cole did appear on last week’s post-Double Or Nothing Dynamite, and then he appeared on G4’s Attack of The Show the following night. He also appeared on last night’s Dynamite, but he has not wrestled since the tournament win over Joe.

It was recently reported that Cole will likely be back in the ring in time for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26, if not sooner. You can click here for details on what happened with Cole on this week’s Dynamite to set up a potential huge match at Forbidden Door.

