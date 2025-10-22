Adam Cole’s road back to the ring remains uncertain months after suffering a severe concussion during a tag team match on AEW Collision in July.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the former TNT Champion is still nowhere near a return to in-ring competition. Sources close to the situation noted that Cole and AEW were aware early on that his recovery could be lengthy and difficult, with the effects of the concussion proving more serious than initially hoped.

AEW President Tony Khan has reportedly been “fiercely loyal” to Cole throughout his recovery process. However, despite Khan’s support, the “Panama Playboy” has not been involved in any backstage or coaching capacities. The reason is that both travel and physical activity are being strictly limited as part of Cole’s rehabilitation plan.

The injury occurred during a match between Paragon and the Don Callis Family, when Cole reportedly suffered a brutal lariat from Kyle Fletcher that led to the concussion. The aftermath was immediate and devastating — Cole was forced to vacate the TNT Championship and step away from the ring indefinitely at AEW All In: Texas 2025.

What makes the situation even more heartbreaking is that Cole had only recently been cleared to return to active competition after a previous layoff. His condition, however, rapidly deteriorated in the weeks following the incident, leading AEW’s medical team to shut him down entirely.

Outside of wrestling, Cole has kept himself busy with voiceover and video game work, but even those commitments have been limited due to the sensitivity of his recovery.

While AEW continues to give him all the time he needs, there’s currently no concrete timeline for his comeback. Those close to Cole describe his healing process as “slow and challenging,” leaving fans and colleagues alike uncertain when — or if — the former TNT Champion will be able to step back inside the squared circle.