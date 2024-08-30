AEW All In: London 2024 was a big night for merchandise sales in All Elite Wrestling’s five-year history.

Not only did the show draw 55,000 paid fans inside the legendary Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25, but as Tony Khan noted after the show, it was along with Sting’s retirement at AEW Revolution earlier this year, among the two biggest pay-per-views of 2024.

The business success didn’t end there, however.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that the AEW All In: London 2024 show featured the second biggest merchandise sales for a single show in the history of the company.

No actual figures were quoted, although it was noted that dollars per head for merchandise, the show was actually up compared to last year at Wembley Stadium.

In related news, AEW has announced that AEW All In: London 2024 is now available to order on demand at AllEliteWrestling.com.