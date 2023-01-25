AEW officials are apparently impressed with indie star Billie Starkz.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW seems happy with the work on Starkz in her recent AEW Dark appearances, so much that they were planning to bring her back very soon.

It was then revealed that Stark was brought to Lexington, Kentucky for tonight’s AEW Dark tapings at the Rupp Arena. This will be the third AEW match for Starkz.

The 18-year-old Starkz made her AEW debut at the December 17 Dark tapings in Orlando. She wrestled Red Velvet and Britt Baker that night, but came up short in both. The match with Velvet aired on December 27, and the match with Baker aired just last night. Despite losing both matches, Starkz received praise on social media.

Starkz has been wrestling since October 2018. She has wrestled for MLW, OVW, GCW, Black Label Pro, IWTV, Warrior Wrestling, and several other promotions.

