AEW reportedly had to make some significant last-minute adjustments to this week’s television taping.

The November 11 combined episode of AEW Dynamite and Collision from West Valley City, Utah, was reportedly put together largely on the fly due to travel complications involving wrestlers returning from Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise.

The November 7 episode of AEW Collision aired live from aboard the Norwegian Jewel while the ship was docked in Miami, Florida. With the cruise wrapping up just days before Wednesday’s special three-hour AEW broadcast, getting everyone to Utah in time apparently proved to be a challenge.

During the November 12 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer addressed the situation and revealed that travel uncertainty forced AEW to make changes to its plans.

“A lot of the show was done on the fly and rearranged because they were having trouble getting the people from docking yesterday to get to Salt Lake City,” Meltzer stated. “So they docked in Miami, and they had to get them to Salt Lake City. And there were issues in that.”

According to Meltzer, the situation remained uncertain enough that AEW officials were still making adjustments shortly before the broadcast.

“And so I know that the show was rearranged literally at the last minute,” he continued. “Because they didn’t know who was going to make it on time and who wasn’t going to make it on time.”

The November 11 combined AEW Dynamite and Collision broadcast aired live on TBS and HBO Max from West Valley City, Utah. Although originally advertised as a three-hour special, the show ultimately ran more than three and a half hours.

Wednesday’s broadcast also served as the final stop before AEW Full Gear 2026, which takes place this Saturday, November 14, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/14 for live AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage.