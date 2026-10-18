The September 30 episode of AEW Dynamite was originally scheduled to celebrate the show’s seventh anniversary before plans changed following the passing of PAC.

During the AEW WrestleDream post-show media scrum on Saturday night, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that the company had intended to recognize the milestone during the September 30 broadcast from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

However, following PAC’s death, Khan felt it was far more important to dedicate the episode to celebrating the late wrestler’s life and career.

“I didn’t talk about it at all for an important reason, because the show where we were going to talk about this, and it was going to be the seven-year anniversary show, it was far more important to celebrate the life of PAC,” Khan said.

Khan explained that recognizing Dynamite’s anniversary simply wasn’t a priority compared to honoring PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley.

“What would have been seven years of Wednesday Night Dynamite, where we would have marked this, it wasn’t the most important milestone. What was way more important to celebrate was Ben’s life and all the great things he accomplished, and to put on a show that celebrated his life and to encapsulate that in one night.”

The AEW President also emphasized that the tribute episode was never intended to promote upcoming events, including WrestleDream or Grand Slam France.

“Not to try to advertise, not to build up tonight’s AEW WrestleDream, even though we had a great pay-per-view tonight,” Khan continued. “In Pittsburgh, it wasn’t about building up tonight’s show. It wasn’t about building up Grand Slam France. It was about putting together one-night tribute that was the perfect tribute.”

Looking back on the September 30 broadcast, Khan praised everyone involved for their efforts in honoring PAC and expressed satisfaction with how the tribute came together.

“And Ben’s in our hearts every night. As far as a one-night tribute show, that was the best we could do. It was perfect. And I think everybody who participated gave it their very best for him. And so that would have been where we would have talked a lot about the seven-year anniversary.”

The September 30 edition of Dynamite ultimately served as a special tribute to PAC rather than the originally planned anniversary celebration.