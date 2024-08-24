The journey to AEW All In: London 2024 for Bryan Danielson started getting planned out since at least the Spring.

During the final few months, however, “The American Dragon” was thrown a bit of a medical curve ball.

Fightful Select is reporting that Danielson was approved by doctors to wrestle at AEW All In: London 2024, and against Jeff Jarrett on AEW television, but he was not cleared to participate in the AEW Blood & Guts 2024 “Team AEW vs. The Elite” match.

AEW has become very aware, particularly in the last few months, that Danielson’s final run, and potential matches coming out of AEW All In: London 2024 could be fewer than originally expected. As a result, the Blackpool Combat Club member has only worked one match in the last month-and-a-half between the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament and AEW All In: London 2024.

Danielson has legitimately been working without an active AEW contract for the past three weeks, and has even continued to handle his duties as part of the AEW Disciplinary Committee, all under the terms of his AEW talent deal.

According to AEW sources, the company expects renewed efforts to reach a working agreement of some kind when he wraps up his current run.

Tony Khan apparently has a great deal of trust in Danielson, who is viewed as selfless and fully invested in the growth of the company, as well as the talent working in it.

He has reportedly lobbied against becoming a champion in AEW many times, something fellow legend Sting reportedly did during his run as well. Danielson went one step further than that many times, lobbying to lose the vast majority of his matches, with some pointing out how he would seem to feel he made a mistake when he would win matches.

There has been no word regarding Danielson saying goodbyes to anyone in the company, however it’s worth noting that even if he retires from active in-ring competition after AEW All In: London 2024, he is very much expected to remain around AEW to contribute on some level.

Bryan Danielson puts his career on-the-line in his attempt to capture the AEW World Championship from Swerve Strickland in the main event of AEW All In: London 2024, which takes place on Saturday, August 25 from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Make sure to join us here on 8/25 for live AEW All In: London 2024 results coverage.