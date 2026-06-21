Mercedes Moné’s return to AEW television came sooner than originally planned.

“The CEO” made her long-awaited comeback earlier this month, entering the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament as a replacement for the injured Willow Nightingale. While Moné was already expected back on AEW programming in the near future, Nightingale’s injury led to adjustments being made to creative plans, accelerating Moné’s return to television.

Since rejoining the AEW landscape, Moné has quickly made an impact in the tournament. She defeated Alex Windsor in the quarterfinal round before scoring a victory over Hazuki in the semifinals to punch her ticket to the finals.

Moné now has an opportunity to capture the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament for the second consecutive year. She won the tournament in 2025, defeating Jamie Hayter in the finals to add another major accomplishment to her AEW résumé.

(H/T: Fightful Select)