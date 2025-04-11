AEW’s latest pay-per-view, Dynasty, left fans buzzing—not just for its action-packed matches and extended runtime, but also for a major surprise in the night’s main event. The Young Bucks made a shocking comeback, blindsiding Swerve Strickland and tipping the scales in Jon Moxley’s favor, allowing him to retain the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in dramatic fashion.

While the in-ring drama delivered memorable moments, things were just as eventful behind the curtain. According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, AEW’s production team made several last-minute alterations to the lineup, with some matches being shuffled right up until showtime.

One notable change impacted the night’s opener. Will Ospreay faced off against Kevin Knight in a match tied to the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, but according to Dave Meltzer, the two competitors only learned they would be kicking off the show shortly before it began.

Meltzer also noted that while several matches were rearranged over the course of the day, the headline bout—Moxley versus Strickland—was locked in from the start and never in jeopardy of being moved.

Despite the hectic nature of the day’s production, the changes didn’t derail the evening’s momentum. Instead, they highlighted AEW’s adaptive approach to live programming, especially during high-stakes events like Dynasty.