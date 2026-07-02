AEW reportedly made a late change to the planned timing of this week’s AEW World Championship match between MJF and Kenny Omega.

According to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, the original plan had been for MJF to defend the AEW World Championship against Omega at the upcoming Redemption pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, rather than on next Wednesday’s Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite.

Discussing the situation, Alvarez noted that the decision to move the bout to television was made relatively recently.

Meltzer added that he was unsure what prompted the change. He also said it was unclear why the AEW International Championship match between Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher was also shifted to this week’s Dynamite instead of being saved for a pay-per-view event.

The stakes for Wednesday’s main event remain significant, as Omega has agreed that if he fails to defeat MJF for the AEW World Championship, he will never again be able to challenge for the title.

MJF currently owns a 2-0 record over Omega, and the prevailing expectation is that Omega will capture the championship, setting up a title defense against Kyle Fletcher in the main event of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London.