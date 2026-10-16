AEW’s plans for the Clockwork Carnage main event at WrestleDream 2026 reportedly underwent a change due to injuries suffered at All Out.

This Saturday’s pay-per-view will feature the first-ever eight-man Clockwork Carnage match, with Will Ospreay defending the AEW World Championship against Adam Copeland, Samoa Joe, Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet, Konosuke Takeshita, Mike Bailey and Darby Allin.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, however, Copeland may not have originally been scheduled to participate in the match.

“The eight-man Clockwork Carnage main event has AEW champion Will Ospreay, and seven challengers, Samoa Joe, Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet, Konosuke Takeshita, Adam Copeland, Mike Bailey and Darby Allin,” Meltzer wrote.

“The belief is that Jay White was originally scheduled in Copeland’s spot, but White was injured in his match at All Out.”

White wasn’t the only wrestler injured at All Out, as Christian Cage also suffered a significant injury that has temporarily sidelined his tag team with Copeland.

“With Christian Cage injured seriously at the same show, meaning the Copeland and Christian tag team is being put on hold, it made sense for Copeland to be put in this match,” Meltzer added.

White is reportedly expected to miss approximately one to two months of action with an undisclosed injury. Meanwhile, Christian remains sidelined after suffering three broken ribs and a collapsed lung. There is currently no timetable for his return.

Copeland announced during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite that 2027 will be his final year as an active professional wrestler. The WWE Hall of Famer has also expressed interest in capturing the AEW World Championship before bringing his in-ring career to an end.

He will have an opportunity to accomplish that goal when he competes in the Clockwork Carnage main event at AEW WrestleDream 2026 this Saturday.

AEW WrestleDream 2026 takes place this weekend on October 17 from Addidtion Financial Arena in Orlando, FL.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/17 for live AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results coverage.

Clockwork Carnage will be the ULTIMATE endurance test, with the AEW World Championship at stake, and it all goes down at #AEWWrestleDream! Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/2Jm2qHvrYL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026