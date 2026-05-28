AEW Double or Nothing 2026 is reportedly shaping up to be one of the company’s biggest pay-per-view successes to date.

During the post-AEW Dynamite edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer discussed early projections for the event and noted that initial indicators point toward a very strong performance across traditional pay-per-view and streaming platforms.

“A huge success,” Meltzer stated. “I don’t know if it beat All In, the Globe Life Field show. It’s too early to tell. It was the biggest that they’ve ever done on HBO Max, but HBO Max started after the All In show. So to me, the big thing was would they be able to beat Revolution? To me, that was the goal, and Revolution did a real big number. Revolution was the biggest since All In, and they beat Revolution by a fairly significant margin.”

That wasn’t the end of his assessment.

“The only numbers that I’ve seen were 15 percent up from Revolution,” Meltzer continued. “I think that’s a little bit higher than it’s going to end up, but again, I’ve only heard some stuff. But I think it is pretty clear that it will be among your top five, six pay-per-views in the history of AEW.”

If the current trend holds, Double or Nothing could ultimately land among the most successful events the promotion has ever produced.

Meltzer also compared the show’s projected performance to several landmark AEW events from previous years.

“It’s not going to beat the Sting retirement. It’s not going to beat that big one in Chicago when Punk had his first match there and everything, where they set the record. It’s not going to beat the first Wembley. Those three it won’t beat. But as far as spots four, five, six, I think it’s possible that it may beat some of them.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Double Or Nothing Results 5/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.