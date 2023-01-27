Wednesday’s Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly went off well, but many things were changed to accommodate thee tribute to the ROH Hall of Famer, who passed away last Tuesday at the age of 38.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that prior to Tuesday, it didn’t look like thee tribute or the debut of ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe would happen, but AEW officials moved many things around to make it a reality. We’ve noted how WarnerMedia officials changed their stance on using Mark on AEW TV, and on using the show to give a bigger tribute to jay, at the last minute, earlier on Tuesday it appears.

Word is that Buddy Matthews vs. AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin was originally scheduled to main event, but AEW went with Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal instead. Matthews vs. Allin actually had some time trimmed in order to make room for Briscoe vs. Lethal.

The therapy session video with The Gunns and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed was also scheduled to go longer than it did, but time was trimmed from there as well.

A source within AEW said it was impressive how officials were able to provide Briscoe and Lethal as much time as they needed without compromising anything else that was advertised.

AEW World Trios Champion Kenny Omega reportedly wanted to be there on Wednesday night but he’s battling visa issues. FTR were there but they were already scheduled to be backstage before the Briscoe tribute was announced. Dalton Castle was at the show and came to sit in the front row to cheer on Briscoe in the main event.

AEW officials were said to be very happy with Wednesday’s Dynamite from the historic Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

