AEW introduced a brand-new steel cage match concept at Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view with the debut of Death’s Door, and the company may have bigger plans for the stipulation going forward.

The circular cage completely surrounds the ring and has drawn comparisons to AAA’s Steel Asylum structure, which was also used by TNA during the early 2010s. Unlike that version, however, Death’s Door does not feature a roof over the cage.

According to one source, there is internal belief that Death’s Door could become a regular fixture at future Forbidden Door pay-per-view events, potentially serving as an annual attraction for the crossover show. No additional details regarding those plans are currently available, though more information is expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

AEW has also filed a trademark application for the “Death’s Door” name, further signaling that the promotion intends to continue using the new match concept in the future.

The official description of the filing reads as follows:

Mark: Death’s Door

Goods and services: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events

The inaugural Death’s Door match lasted just over 30 minutes and featured a chaotic assortment of weapons, including tables, thumbtacks, and an exploding trap set up by Darby Allin. The bout ultimately came to an end after Andrade El Idolo turned on MJF and the Don Callis Family out of frustration, creating the opening for Mark Briscoe to score the decisive pinfall victory.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com)