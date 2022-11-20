AEW held their annual Full Gear pay-per-view last night from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, an event that saw MJF crowned as the new AEW world champion in the main event.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the gate for Full Gear was roughly $1,040,000, officially making it the fourth straight million-dollar show for AEW. The promotion announced that Full Gear was a sellout, but the report states that they were short of a legitimate sellout by about 600 seats.

The Observer also reveals that Full Gear did about 140,000 pay-per-view buys, which is less than last year’s show (155,000) but still better than what this year’s show was originally projected. These numbers are very similar to what ALL OUT did back in September, an event that was headlined by CM Punk and Jon Moxley for the world title.