All Elite Wrestling is said to have their eye on a recent WWE developmental prospect.

According to a new report, AEW has shown interest in former WWE ID talent Zayda Steel in recent weeks. Steel was under a WWE ID contract until early October, but officially parted ways with the company after deciding not to renew her deal.

It’s believed that AEW made contact with Steel sometime last month, though as of this past week, she had not officially signed with the promotion.

Under the structure of WWE ID contracts, WWE retains matching rights, allowing them to counter outside offers made to contracted talent. However, since Steel’s deal has expired, that clause no longer applies.

Within WWE, the word going around was that when it came time to renew her contract, Zayda chose to move on, a decision consistent with what she had indicated internally at the time.

During her run under the WWE ID banner, Steel competed in nine EVOLVE matches, picking up a single victory in singles competition and one in tag team action. She also appeared in WWE ID-affiliated bouts for GCW and APAC, though she didn’t record any wins in those outings.

