AEW TNT Champion Kevin Knight could be in line for an even bigger role in the company.

Knight has been prominently featured on AEW television in recent weeks, repeatedly making it clear that he wants an opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship. Based on what’s been reported, that opportunity may not be far away.

According to reports, Knight has been discussed internally for an upcoming AEW World Championship match, with a title bout at the upcoming AEW Redemption pay-per-view reportedly remaining a possibility.

In addition to potential world title plans, Knight is also said to be slated for programs with other talent positioned at the top of the card, signaling that AEW has significant plans for the reigning TNT Champion moving forward.

(H/T: Fightful Select)