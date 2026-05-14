There may be another major name potentially headed to AEW.

According to a new report from The Takedown on SI, AEW has shown what was described as “real” interest in working with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley at some point this year.

Details regarding the possible partnership remain unclear, including whether AEW would look to bring Foley in under contract or simply use him for a one-time appearance.

“Multiple sources tell The Takedown that AEW has expressed ‘real’ interest in working with Foley this year, though the capacity of which is not known,” the report says. “It was also not certain whether or not the organization would be interested in signing the 60-year-old, or if it would simply be an appearance.”

Foley is still currently tied to WWE through a Legends contract, but the report noted that he does not plan to renew the deal when it expires next month. The reason reportedly stems from Foley taking issue with WWE’s “close relationship” with President Donald Trump.

Even with the WWE Legends agreement still active, Foley has recently appeared for promotions including OVW and GCW.

There’s also already speculation internally about a potential AEW pay-per-view appearance.

One source reportedly told The Takedown on SI they would not be surprised if Foley surfaced at AEW Double or Nothing later this month.

The timing would make sense for several reasons.

The event takes place in Foley’s home state of New York, while Long Island native MJF is scheduled to put his hair on the line against AEW World Champion Darby Allin at the show.

“One source indicated that while they did not have any direct knowledge of Foley coming in for the show at this time, they would not be surprised if there was a push to use him on it if a deal could get done,” The Takedown on SI wrote. “The extent of any conversation between the parties beyond initial inquiry is also unknown.”

AEW Double or Nothing is scheduled for Sunday, May 24, at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, NY.