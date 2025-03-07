Global rap superstar Drake made an appearance at WWE’s Elimination Chamber event, held in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada this past Saturday night. As a longtime fan of professional wrestling, Drake’s presence at the high-profile WWE event quickly caught the attention of fans and industry insiders alike.

However, in the wake of his appearance, a humorous debate emerged online: Should All Elite Wrestling (AEW) President and CEO Tony Khan counter WWE’s moment with Drake by bringing in his longtime rap rival, Kendrick Lamar, for an AEW event? The idea, which started as a lighthearted internet joke, gained unexpected traction within AEW itself.

Several wrestlers and backstage personnel within AEW have actually pitched the concept of involving Lamar in some capacity. While the notion remains purely speculative at this stage, insiders acknowledge that making it happen would be “difficult to pull off.”

There’s no official word yet on whether AEW will actively pursue the idea, but given the ever-growing crossover between hip-hop and professional wrestling, fans are already imagining the possibilities. Would Kendrick Lamar make an appearance at an AEW event? Could this spark a hip-hop-fueled wrestling war between AEW and WWE? While these questions remain unanswered, one thing is certain—the intersection of music and wrestling continues to create buzz in unexpected ways.

What do YOU think of the idea? Sound off in our “Comments” section below.

Also At WrestlingHeadlines.com: A Wrestling Fans’ Guide to Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake