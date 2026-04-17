A new AEW pay-per-view could be on the horizon for 2026, and a potential name may have already surfaced.

As noted, AEW has trademarked the name “AEW Redemption”, and according to Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian, it could be earmarked for a future event on the company’s growing PPV calendar.

While an official date or location has not been confirmed, early speculation points to a possible summer debut.

Right now, AEW’s 2026 schedule includes Double or Nothing in May, Forbidden Door in June, and All In set for August, leaving July as a notable gap. Interestingly, the company has avoided running events in either June or July over the past two years, making this an intriguing shift if plans materialize.

That empty slot stands out.

Another possibility is that “Redemption” could serve as a rebrand for one of AEW’s existing late-year events, such as All Out, WrestleDream, Full Gear, or Worlds End. However, sources indicate that scenario is considered unlikely at this point.

If AEW Redemption does come to fruition as a brand-new event, it would mark a milestone for the promotion, bringing their annual total to ten pay-per-views for the first time in company history.