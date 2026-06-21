AEW Forbidden Door is just around the corner, but not everyone involved appears to know what their role will be on the card.

According to sources who spoke with talent across AEW, NJPW, and CMLL, a number of wrestlers had yet to receive details regarding their plans for the upcoming pay-per-view as of Wednesday, the same day AEW Dynamite aired.

While some talent remain in the dark about whether they will be featured on the show, several indicated that the situation is not unusual and that match assignments often come together during the week of the event.

One name that had reportedly been expected to factor heavily into this year’s Forbidden Door plans was Gabe Kidd. NJPW sources noted that the promotion had significant plans in place for Kidd earlier this year, including title-related directions, before an injury interrupted those plans and forced adjustments.

Kidd made his return to NJPW competition last week and officially declared for the upcoming G1 Climax tournament. Prior to his injury, there had been expectations that his public comments directed toward New Japan Pro Wrestling would play into a storyline leading into Forbidden Door.

However, it remains unclear whether those plans have been revived now that he is back in action.

Sources within AEW also indicated that creative plans surrounding Forbidden Door have been kept closely guarded, with information being shared on a need-to-know basis as the event approaches.

With Forbidden Door set for next week, talent are expected to receive further clarity on their involvement in the coming days as preparations for the annual crossover event continue.

(H/T: Fightful Select)