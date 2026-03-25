A fast-rising AEW standout has secured her future with the company.

Thekla has made an immediate impact since arriving in All Elite Wrestling, quickly climbing the ranks and capturing the AEW Women’s World Championship from Kris Statlander. Her in-ring performances and overall presence have drawn strong internal praise, fueling one of the quickest ascents in the division in recent memory.

Now, it appears AEW is making sure she sticks around.

Thekla has reportedly signed a new multi-year contract with the promotion. While the exact length of the deal has not been disclosed, the timing of the agreement is particularly notable.

Thekla initially inked a two-year deal when she made the jump from Japan. However, AEW officials were so impressed with her early run that they opted to lock her into a fresh multi-year agreement well before her original contract was set to expire.

(H/T: Fightful Select)