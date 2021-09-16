AEW morale is said to be up right now.

It was noted by PWInsider that locker room morale is very high as the company prepares for next week’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, which will air live from Queens in New York City.

Word going around is that everyone in the AEW locker room wants to be on the Grand Slam card because the feeling is that this event will be a huge milestone for the company as it will be their NYC debut and their biggest crowd to date.

It was also said that AEW talents realize that the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite will outdraw WWE’s recent return to Madison Square Garden for Super SmackDown, by 4-5,000 fans. WWE announced 14,425 fans in attendance for Super SmackDown at MSG, but the actual attendance was likely closer to 13,000. Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens has a capacity of 23,771, but the reported capacity for Dynamite will be 18,692. It was reported last week by @WrestleTix that more than 18,000 tickets had been sold for Grand Slam.

On a related note, the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ announced on Twitter that last night’s Dynamite was officially sold out. You can see their tweet below.

Stay tuned for more on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. Below is the current line-up for next week, along with the tweet from the Prudential Center on last night’s show:

* CM Punk live interview

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR

* MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against Ruby Soho

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson in a non-title match

