AEW may soon see a reduction in the number of championships.

Following Kenny Omega’s victory at Revolution, where he captured the AEW International Championship, speculation has grown about the potential unification of AEW’s titles. One of the most discussed scenarios involves Kazuchika Okada’s AEW Continental Championship merging with Omega’s newly won title.

For those in favor of title consolidation, there’s promising news.

Sources within AEW indicate that the idea of unifying these championships has been in discussion for several months. In fact, some within the company have viewed it as a likely creative direction. However, it remains unclear how the unification would take shape—whether the belts would be merged into a single championship, carried together, or rebranded under a new identity.

This wouldn’t be AEW’s first move toward streamlining its title scene. In September 2024, the promotion officially retired the FTW Championship, further reducing the number of active titles.

As for a potential Omega vs. Okada showdown, there’s no definitive word on whether that match is part of the unification plans.

