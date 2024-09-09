Could FOX Network become “#AlllElite?”

Recent industry reports are pointing in that direction.

As noted, AEW is close to finalizing a new contract with Warner Bros Discovery, one which would see AEW programming remain on TBS and TNT for the foreseeable future.

One change, however, which we reported over the weekend, is that AEW may no longer be exclusive to WBD. When they added AEW Collision to the mix, their digital exclusive program, AEW Dark, disappeared for this reason.

Now, it looks like AEW is in talks to potentially fill the wrestling void on FOX now that WWE has wrapped up their five-year run with the cable network giant.

According to a recent report, FOX is looking to capitalize on the advertising revenue for wrestling programming via Tubi, with interest expressed for a seasonal-style wrestling series. AEW has been rumored to fill that space in the past.

Following reports of AEW filing to trademark “Shockwave”, and AEW President Tony Khan making several “Shockwave” teases at the AEW All Out 2024 post-show press conference over the weekend, there was internal speculation that a new AEW show could be headed to the FOX family of networks, whether it be the aforementioned Tubi, or possibly FOX Sports 1 (FS1) or another platform.

AEW’s exclusivity deal with WBD runs through the end of the year, and as noted, their new deal appears to allow for something like this to happen.

We will keep you posted.

(H/T: Fightful Select)