An update on Kamille.

The Brickhouse hit free agency at the beginning of 2024 after a lengthy run in the NWA, one that included an 800+ day reign as NWA Women’s Champion. News leaked revealing that Kamille would be AEW bound, but she’s yet to appear for the promotion due to her conflicts filming a movie. However, that doesn’t mean that AEW is not preparing.

According to Fightful Select, AEW has moved forward with some small aspects for Kamille coming in, specifically working on graphics and other small details. As a reminder, this would be Kamille’s debut as a member of the AEW roster as she previously appeared as NWA Champion on AEW Dynamite during a time when the two promotions were working together.

