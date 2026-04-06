AEW has been hit with some unfortunate injury news involving multiple members of its roster.

During a recent episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that both Kyle Fletcher and Marq Quen are currently out of action. Fletcher’s situation was specifically identified as injury-related on the broadcast, while it has since been confirmed that Quen is also sidelined due to injury.

In Quen’s case, there are growing concerns about the severity. One AEW source indicated that he may have suffered some kind of tear, while another noted that he is expected to be out for a significant period of time. The timing is particularly tough, as this setback comes shortly after Private Party made their return following more than a year away.

Not great timing.

The situation doesn’t improve much with Fletcher, either. He is reportedly dealing with a meniscus injury that is expected to keep him on the shelf for an extended stretch. In addition, there are said to be other injuries he sustained, which could further lengthen his recovery timeline.

All in all, AEW appears set to be without two key talents for the foreseeable future. As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the status of Kyle Fletcher and Marq Quen continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)