WWE officials are reportedly anticipating competition from AEW during WrestleMania 43 weekend.

According to a new report, some within WWE expect Tony Khan’s promotion to have a significant presence somewhere in the United States while WrestleMania 43 takes place in Saudi Arabia in April 2027.

Although WrestleMania itself will be held overseas, WWE has already announced multiple watch parties across the United States. In New York City, one of those watch parties is scheduled for the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. The venue is also set to host AAA Eternal Glory and NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend.

The report notes that, according to a WWE source, the expectation that AEW could stage an event in the U.S. during WrestleMania 43 weekend was one of the factors behind WWE’s decision to unveil its stateside plans nearly nine months in advance.

While nothing has been officially announced by AEW regarding WrestleMania weekend, the belief within WWE is that the rival promotion could look to capitalize on the weekend with a stateside event.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)