A lesser-known signing within All Elite Wrestling has quietly flown under the radar over the past few months.

It has been confirmed that indie veteran Tatevik officially signed with AEW in the fall of 2025.

However, she has yet to be featured on AEW television since putting pen to paper.

That said, Tatevik did make a brief in-ring appearance earlier this year, working a short match against Harley Cameron on an episode of AEW Collision back in March.

Outside of AEW, Tatevik has remained active on the independent scene.

In recent months, she has appeared for OVW and also competed at an NJPW Academy event, continuing to stay sharp while awaiting further opportunities.

Her wrestling résumé stretches back more than a decade. Tatevik previously worked for WOW Women of Wrestling as far back as 2013 and also did extra work for WWE earlier in her career.

Beyond the ring, Tatevik brings a unique background to the table.

She has classical theater training, along with experience in stunt work, and kickboxing skills that could eventually translate well to AEW’s presentation if and when she is fully introduced to the audience.

