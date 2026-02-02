AEW appears to be adding another name to its roster, with movement happening behind the scenes on a familiar face.

According to AEW sources, Clark Connors is expected to sign with the company imminently. We’re told an offer is already on the table and is in the process of being finalized, with everything pointing toward an official deal coming together soon.

Connors made a notable appearance on the January 31 episode of AEW Collision, where he faced Darby Allin before being joined by Gabe Kidd (see video below). The two have an established history together as members of the War Dogs faction in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where Connors had been under contract for several years.

Connors’ NJPW deal had been nearing its expiration, and his recent AEW appearance, combined with the ongoing contract talks, is seen internally as more than just a one-off.

There’s also some belief within AEW that Connors’ involvement could signal broader interest in David Finlay as he approaches free agency.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Clark Connors signing with AEW continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)