AEW has reportedly secured the futures of several longtime members of the Dark Order.

Earlier this year, reports indicated that a number of AEW contracts were nearing expiration, including deals for several members of the Dark Order. However, those concerns have since been resolved, as multiple talents are believed to have agreed to new contracts with the promotion.

According to the latest information, Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver have all signed new deals to remain with AEW.

In addition to continuing as an on-screen performer, Evil Uno has also reportedly taken on a backstage role, as we’re told he is now working as a coach for AEW and ROH.

The Dark Order has been part of AEW since the company’s early years, with the group continuing to make occasional appearances on AEW and ROH programming while remaining a recognizable fixture within the promotion.

(H/T: Fightful Select)