AEW has retained some officiating talent.

Multiple referees in AEW have renewed with the company with new one-year deals several months ago. In fact, the deals were inked so far back that they are possibly half way through them at this point.

Although no specific names have been released, it was said that at least some have had their deals with the company extended.

Others working in the company saw their previous deals expire before being renewed. In these cases, they are likely to be put on more long-term agreements in the future.

The news made the rounds when inquiring about criticism from fans after noticing referees on pay-per-views appearing to push shoulders up or place them down on the mat. It was said that this will not happen again in the future.

(H/T: Fightful Select)