As noted, AEW President Tony Khan revealed earlier this week that the company secured the rights to the NBA on NBC “Roundball Rock” theme song by John Tesh, which debuted on last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

Word now, via Fightful Select, is that Khan originally wanted the rights to the song coming out of the recent AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, so that it could coincide with the Best Of 7 Series between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle.

The rights holders were reportedly very reasonable and easy to work with, and made a deal easy to reach. This was notable as music rights inquiries can often be a wild card. There’s no word yet on how long AEW will continue to use the theme.

Below is a look at the “Roundball Rock” theme being used on Dynamite last night:

THEY PLAYED THE THING ON AIR #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/sx1PuvRvaJ — NHATional Scissoring Day ✂️ (@nhathaniel_h) December 15, 2022

