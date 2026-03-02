A former WWE name has officially landed in All Elite Wrestling.

Tehuti Miles, best known to WWE fans as Ashante “Thee” Adonis, is now under contract with All Elite Wrestling.

While he appeared at the March 1 ROH tapings, his deal was reportedly finalized during the first week of September.

Miles’ WWE contract expired on August 10, and he signed with AEW less than a month later.

The relatively quick turnaround raised some eyebrows within the industry, particularly because he did not take any independent bookings in between, something that has become increasingly uncommon for former WWE talent before resurfacing elsewhere.

In recent months, AEW has been selective when it comes to bringing in talent directly from WWE, making Miles’ swift signing even more notable.

There had also been internal speculation that he could generate interest from TNA Wrestling, especially following the success of fellow Hit Row alum AJ Francis in the promotion.

However, there were no confirmed discussions regarding a potential move in that direction.

For now, Miles appears focused on carving out his next chapter under the AEW banner.

