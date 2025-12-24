Anna Jay’s AEW contract status has quietly become a talking point behind the scenes, with new details clarifying both the timing and her mindset going forward.

There had been internal belief that Jay’s deal was coming up relatively soon, but that timeline was not as immediate as initially assumed.

Based on recent reports, her current contract is now expected to expire in Spring 2026, rather than within the next several months.

Interest in her contract situation reportedly picked up after Jay had hoped to be included in the recent Blood and Guts match, something that ultimately did not materialize.

Since then, Jay has also been absent from AEW television, as has her on-screen partner Tay Guevara. We have not heard that their absences are connected.

Those familiar with the situation initially believed Jay’s contract would be up by early 2026, but that is not the case.

Still, the situation has prompted internal discussions.

Sources indicate that Jay is open to exploring her options once her deal comes closer to expiring. It’s worth noting that she has existing connections within WWE and NXT, should she decide to look elsewhere when the time comes.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Anna Jay’s status continue to surface.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Backstage Update On Chances Of Chris Jericho Making WWE Return As Surprise Royal Rumble Entrant

(H/T: Fightful Select)