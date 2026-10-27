Another AEW star could be looking to make the jump to WWE in the coming months.

Dralistico, whose current AEW contract reportedly runs through December, is said to have interest in joining WWE once his deal expires.

A recent WrestleVotes Q&A addressed the possibility of Dralistico making the move, noting that the opportunity to work and travel alongside his brother, Dragon Lee, is believed to be a significant factor in his interest.

“Yeah, the rumblings are that he wants to come over, and he would like to travel and perform with his brother,” WrestleVotes stated.

“He can be used great. It fits with AAA and everything WWE has been doing with luchas as of late.”

Dralistico’s AEW contract was originally expected to expire earlier this year. However, it was previously reported that AEW added injury time to his deal, extending the agreement through December.

While there has been no confirmation of negotiations between the two sides, Dralistico’s reported interest comes as WWE continues to expand its involvement in lucha libre through its relationship with AAA.