An AEW star is set to undergo a bit of a character change in the coming weeks.

During the AEW Collision taping on Thursday night in Toledo, OH., the company began the process of shifting Kris Statlander to a babyface that will be challenging for the TBS Championship against Mercedes Mone.

Statlander is reportedly scheduled to end her longstanding alliance with Stokely Hathaway, as the two are expected to be done as a duo on-screen, at least as of this week.

For Hathaway, he was shown scouting Private Party, who are in the midst of a push in the tag-team division.

Statlander has been out of action for approximately a month, dealing with a minor injury for which she has gained medical clearance.

