Colten Gunn is reportedly dealing with an injury that could keep him sidelined longer than initially expected.

According to sources, Gunn was originally slated to compete in the AEW World Tag Team Eliminator Tournament, which kicked off on the July 23 edition of AEW Dynamite.

While the company never formally announced the full lineup for the tourney, FTR defeated JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) in the first opening-round matchup, and The Gunns were among the teams internally planned to participate.

However, Gunn’s injury has altered those plans. AEW was hopeful he’d be medically cleared in time to compete, but word is that’s no longer looking likely. As a result, the promotion is expected to make adjustments to the bracket moving forward.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Colten Gunn’s status continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)