Multiple AEW stars appeared in pre-recorded segments during tonight’s WWE RAW episode.

WWE aired several messages to John Cena from top stars as part of his 20th Anniversary celebration. The messages were from WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Steve Austin, JBL, Triple H, Booker T, and Trish Stratus, plus Interim CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, Randy Orton, and AEW stars Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), Paul Wight (Big Show) and Chris Jericho.

In regards to AEW stars appearing on WWE programming, Fightful Select reports that the situation between AEW and WWE was very straight-forward in making it happen.

The idea for Jericho, Danielson and Wight to appear in the pre-taped messages for Cena was pitched, and then AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan was contacted to see if he would be OK with it. Due to the nature of the videos, Khan was OK with the appearances, and provided approval.

A WWE source noted that the company was able to land virtually everyone they hoped to for the special messages to Cena.

While Danielson, Wight and Jericho appeared on RAW for the messages to Cena, AEW was not mentioned. The AEW stars were also billed as WWE Legends on social media.

You can see screenshots from the messages to Cena below, along with the full videos:

