Matt Hardy and Ethan Page are reportedly responsible for an ongoing storyline featured on AEW Dark.

A storyline between Hardy and The Firm began back in October, and has since expanded to involve Private Party as they continue to team with Hardy. While the program focuses on Hardy and Page for the most part, several other talents have been involved.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Page and Hardy were excited to work together for the storyline, and that the program was almost entirely creatively developed by them. The storyline has featured various elements, including Page deciding who can use the Twist of Fate.

There was a heated three minute backstage promo between the two that aired on AEW Dark, and word is that they completed the segment in one take with Private Party.

The ongoing storyline has received positive fan feedback on social media so far, and word is that this is part of an effort to have more stories carry over to AEW Dark.

The storyline was also featured on AEW Dynamite last night, and other recent Dynamite shows, as Stokely Hathaway, who owns Hardy’s contract along with Private Party, told Hardy to get back to the back as he posed for the crowd. Page mentioned how Hardy will help him win the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal next week, so that he can go on to challenge the winner of Ricky Starks vs. AEW World Champion MJF at Winter Is Coming.

There’s no word yet on what the payoff for the storyline is, but we will keep you updated. You can see some of the recent related tweets below:

There are some lines you don't cross, Ethan.. Tread with cautious. #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/RVhAk1Jh0l — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 30, 2022

Oh for sure. At this point … @MATTHARDYBRAND is just a toy to play with. I use to make all the wrestling figures whoop his ass as a kid Now, if he keeps defying me … I get to do it in real life. https://t.co/D5iUAimVOI pic.twitter.com/RgHPWpuiA0 — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) December 1, 2022

