All Elite Wrestling presents its All Out pay-per-view event tonight from Chicago.

Fightful Select reported today that most of the roster will be at the show, but FTR and other talent are leaving Chicago Sunday as there are a lot of wrestlers not booked for the show.

Also, there were also several WWE contracted talent that was around throughout the weekend before the show.

Some AEW talent that did travel to Chicago wasn’t even booked for All Out or scheduled to appear at the Fan Fest.

Several injured wrestlers who have been off television were also in for the weekend.