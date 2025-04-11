Chris Jericho’s run in Ring of Honor appears to be winding down once more.

After dropping the ROH World Championship, Jericho hinted at stepping away, mentioning he was “going away” during a post-match promo. While it remains unclear whether he’ll be off AEW television entirely, sources indicate that his involvement with ROH is nearing its end.

Current plans suggest Jericho will be moving on from Ring of Honor following the conclusion of his storyline with Bandido. He lost the ROH Title at the AEW Dynasty event and is now preparing for the next leg of his tour with Fozzy. Interestingly, only one of the scheduled tour dates falls on a Wednesday, leaving the door open for occasional AEW appearances if needed.

As for Bandido, ROH had long-term plans for him to become champion, dating back to his return to the promotion. Despite a few setbacks—including injury issues and possible delays to a planned mask vs. title match—the creative direction stayed consistent. AEW and ROH remained committed to positioning Bandido as a key figure in the brand’s future.

After a fiery outburst in the ring, Chris Jericho storms out of Dynamite still fuming! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + Max@IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/QPZ68dzEpr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)