AEW may be closing one chapter, but the story is far from over for two familiar voices.

Following the announcement that AEW Unrestricted is wrapping up after a six-year run, there was immediate speculation regarding the futures of its hosts, Will Washington and Aubrey Edwards. The situation drew comparisons to the company’s decision to shut down ‘RJ City’s Hey! EW’ series while still retaining him behind the scenes.

However, fans can put those concerns to rest.

It has been confirmed that both Washington and Edwards remain with AEW. In fact, Edwards’ status appears especially secure, as an AEW source indicated she quietly signed a new contract with the company within the past year.

That’s not all.

We’re told AEW has been actively developing new digital content, with discussions about expanding their online and media presence ongoing for quite some time. While Unrestricted may be ending, it sounds like it could simply be paving the way for the next wave of projects.

In other words, this isn’t the end.

It’s a transition.

(H/T: Fightful Select)