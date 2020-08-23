Backstage News On AEW Using Thunder Rosa, Details On AEW’s Upcoming TV Taping With Fans

According to the Wrestling Observer, AEW President Tony Khan worked out a deal with NWA owner Billy Corgan to use NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa for the upcoming ALL OUT pay per view. Rosa appeared on last night’s episode of Dynamite on TNT to challenge AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida to a match at the show, which takes place on September 5th. Reports are that the NWA is still planning their weekly iPPV schedule with FITE TV.

The Observer also notes that AEW will have added security for this Thursday’s episode of Dynamite due to the large number of invited fans. The security will assure that the fans remain in their pods, social distance, and keep their masks on due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of right now AEW is only planning on taping one week’s worth of Dynamite and DARK.